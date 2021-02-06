Rohit Sharma imitates Harbhajan Singh’s Bowling Action. Watch the Hilarious Video!

COVID-19 Updates World 106,003,621 World Confirmed: 106,003,621 Active: 25,904,684 Recovered: 77,787,936 Death: 2,311,001

USA 27,407,324 USA Confirmed: 27,407,324 Active: 9,790,450 Recovered: 17,146,169 Death: 470,705

India 10,815,222 India Confirmed: 10,815,222 Active: 150,476 Recovered: 10,509,790 Death: 154,956

Brazil 9,449,088 Brazil Confirmed: 9,449,088 Active: 892,163 Recovered: 8,326,798 Death: 230,127

Russia 3,951,233 Russia Confirmed: 3,951,233 Active: 438,678 Recovered: 3,436,326 Death: 76,229

UK 3,911,573 UK Confirmed: 3,911,573 Active: 1,937,664 Recovered: 1,862,645 Death: 111,264

Italy 2,611,659 Italy Confirmed: 2,611,659 Active: 429,118 Recovered: 2,091,923 Death: 90,618

Turkey 2,516,889 Turkey Confirmed: 2,516,889 Active: 85,896 Recovered: 2,404,416 Death: 26,577

Germany 2,276,371 Germany Confirmed: 2,276,371 Active: 193,810 Recovered: 2,020,900 Death: 61,661

Pakistan 553,128 Pakistan Confirmed: 553,128 Active: 32,514 Recovered: 508,700 Death: 11,914

China 89,681 China Confirmed: 89,681 Active: 1,235 Recovered: 83,810 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 6/2: The on-going test match between India and England has been dominated by the visitors so far. Rohit Sharma and Risabh Pant have tried to keep the spirits of the team high.

Rohit Sharma was given the responsibility of bowling a few overs before tea by captain Virat Kohli. In the final delivery of the session, Rohit Sharma cracked up the rest of his teammates by mimicking Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action.

All the players including Virat Kolhi had smiles on their faces after the delivery.

Rohit Sharma imitating Bhajji's Action on the last ball before Tea 🤣@ImRo45 • @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/MhsQxPbJcc — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 6, 2021

It was a funny little period as Rishabh Pant was instructing Rohit Sharma from behind the wickets.

“Theek hai sir,” responded Rohit with a smile on his face.