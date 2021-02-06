Rohit Sharma imitates Harbhajan Singh’s Bowling Action. Watch the Hilarious Video!

-
World
106,003,621
WorldConfirmed: 106,003,621Active: 25,904,684Recovered: 77,787,936Death: 2,311,001
-
USA
27,407,324
USAConfirmed: 27,407,324Active: 9,790,450Recovered: 17,146,169Death: 470,705
-
India
10,815,222
IndiaConfirmed: 10,815,222Active: 150,476Recovered: 10,509,790Death: 154,956
-
Brazil
9,449,088
BrazilConfirmed: 9,449,088Active: 892,163Recovered: 8,326,798Death: 230,127
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,911,573
UKConfirmed: 3,911,573Active: 1,937,664Recovered: 1,862,645Death: 111,264
-
Italy
2,611,659
ItalyConfirmed: 2,611,659Active: 429,118Recovered: 2,091,923Death: 90,618
-
Turkey
2,516,889
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,516,889Active: 85,896Recovered: 2,404,416Death: 26,577
-
Germany
2,276,371
GermanyConfirmed: 2,276,371Active: 193,810Recovered: 2,020,900Death: 61,661
-
Pakistan
553,128
PakistanConfirmed: 553,128Active: 32,514Recovered: 508,700Death: 11,914
-
China
89,681
ChinaConfirmed: 89,681Active: 1,235Recovered: 83,810Death: 4,636
Chennai, 6/2: The on-going test match between India and England has been dominated by the visitors so far. Rohit Sharma and Risabh Pant have tried to keep the spirits of the team high.
Rohit Sharma was given the responsibility of bowling a few overs before tea by captain Virat Kohli. In the final delivery of the session, Rohit Sharma cracked up the rest of his teammates by mimicking Harbhajan Singh’s bowling action.
All the players including Virat Kolhi had smiles on their faces after the delivery.
Rohit Sharma imitating Bhajji's Action on the last ball before Tea 🤣@ImRo45 • @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/MhsQxPbJcc
— Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) February 6, 2021
It was a funny little period as Rishabh Pant was instructing Rohit Sharma from behind the wickets.
“Theek hai sir,” responded Rohit with a smile on his face.