India vs England: Double Ton from Root puts England in the Driver's seat

FeaturedCricketSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
Chennai, 6/2: A magnificent double century from England captain Joe Root has put his team in a commanding position on day 2 of the 1st test match against India. At the end of the day’s play, England is batting on a mammoth score of 555-8.

The Chennai pitch on the second day offered nothing to the bowlers and Batsmen scored with freedom. Joe Root took 377 balls to score 218 balls and hit 19 fours and 2 sixes in this majestic innings before getting out to Shahbaz Nadeem. He was well supported at the other end by Ben Stokes who played a crucial knock of 82. For India, Ishant, Bumrah, Ashwin, and Nadeem picked up two wickets each.

The pitch may deteriorate on day 3 and may assist the spinners. The Indian batsmen have to be extra cautious when they come out to bat tomorrow. England is playing two spinners, Dom Bess and Jack Leech in the match.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
