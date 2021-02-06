JP Nadda flags off ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Bengal

COVID-19 Updates World 106,003,585 World Confirmed: 106,003,585 Active: 25,904,667 Recovered: 77,787,917 Death: 2,311,001

USA 27,407,324 USA Confirmed: 27,407,324 Active: 9,790,450 Recovered: 17,146,169 Death: 470,705

India 10,815,222 India Confirmed: 10,815,222 Active: 150,476 Recovered: 10,509,790 Death: 154,956

Brazil 9,449,088 Brazil Confirmed: 9,449,088 Active: 892,163 Recovered: 8,326,798 Death: 230,127

Russia 3,951,233 Russia Confirmed: 3,951,233 Active: 438,678 Recovered: 3,436,326 Death: 76,229

UK 3,911,573 UK Confirmed: 3,911,573 Active: 1,937,664 Recovered: 1,862,645 Death: 111,264

Italy 2,611,659 Italy Confirmed: 2,611,659 Active: 429,118 Recovered: 2,091,923 Death: 90,618

Turkey 2,516,889 Turkey Confirmed: 2,516,889 Active: 85,896 Recovered: 2,404,416 Death: 26,577

Germany 2,276,371 Germany Confirmed: 2,276,371 Active: 193,810 Recovered: 2,020,900 Death: 61,661

Pakistan 553,128 Pakistan Confirmed: 553,128 Active: 32,514 Recovered: 508,700 Death: 11,914

China 89,681 China Confirmed: 89,681 Active: 1,235 Recovered: 83,810 Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 6/2: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has flagged off ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in West Bengal on Saturday.

”Poribortan Yatra’ begins here. It is a change of not only the government, but also of thinking,” Nadda said while flagging off the March in Nabadwip.

He hit out at the ruling government TMC he said, “Mamata di formed government 10 years back by swearing on ‘Ma Mati Manush’. In 10 years, ‘Ma’ (mother) was looted, ‘Mati’ (soil) was disrespected and ‘Manush’ (humans) wasn’t protected.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to give Bengal everything. But Mamata ‘chahi na, chahi na, chahi na’. She says ‘hobe na’ (won’t happen) for everything. Why? Everything will happen after the month of May,” Nadda said.

“What government is this? A government of tyranny? Around 130 of our people have been killed, over 300 people have been attacked. This government will have to go. When they can attack even us, I can understand the condition of the common people in West Bengal,” Nadda added.