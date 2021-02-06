JP Nadda flags off ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Bengal

-
Kolkata, 6/2: Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has flagged off ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in West Bengal on Saturday.
”Poribortan Yatra’ begins here. It is a change of not only the government, but also of thinking,” Nadda said while flagging off the March in Nabadwip.
He hit out at the ruling government TMC he said, “Mamata di formed government 10 years back by swearing on ‘Ma Mati Manush’. In 10 years, ‘Ma’ (mother) was looted, ‘Mati’ (soil) was disrespected and ‘Manush’ (humans) wasn’t protected.”
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to give Bengal everything. But Mamata ‘chahi na, chahi na, chahi na’. She says ‘hobe na’ (won’t happen) for everything. Why? Everything will happen after the month of May,” Nadda said.
“What government is this? A government of tyranny? Around 130 of our people have been killed, over 300 people have been attacked. This government will have to go. When they can attack even us, I can understand the condition of the common people in West Bengal,” Nadda added.