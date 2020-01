Hyderabad,3/1: Indian batting sensation hitman Rohit Sharma lays the foundation of an international cricket stadium and a training center in Hyderabad. The stadium is named as Rohit Sharma Cricket stadium. He was accompanied by his wife Ritika. Rohit also met spiritual guru Kamlesh Patel (also known as Daaji) the guide of Heartfulness at the global headquarters of Heartfulness in Kanha Shantivanam, Chegur, Hyderabad.