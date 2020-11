Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma will go on a tour of Australia. Although he is not part of the team, he can play Test series. According to reports, he will definitely be part of the Australia series, but he is most likely to play in the Test series. Team India is leaving for a tour of Australia on 11 November. According to the report, Rohit Sharma will not leave for the tour of Australia with the Indian cricket team on 11 November. He will later be associated with Team India.