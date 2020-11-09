1 lakh diyas from 8 states will be brought to Uttar Pradesh for Yogi Adityanath’s Deepostav

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has plans to light eco-friendly diyas in the fourth Deepotsav. These lamps are being made from cow dung and mud, which will illuminate Ram’s Paadi at other places in Ayodhya. A goal has been set to burn one lakh diyas made of cow dung and mud in this festival.

Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh claims that about 5 lakh dung lamps will be burnt in next year’s Deepotsav. Women of self-help groups were trained in Basing Gaushala in collaboration with Sahakar Bharti and Municipal Corporation Ayodhya to make one lakh diyas by mixing cow dung and mud so that eco-friendly diyas can sparkle in the festival. Its price is one rupee to a quarter rupees per diya. Along with this, women of self-help groups are also getting jobs, which are joining the mainstream.