Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma is all set to receive the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. The other four athletes to get these awards are Asian Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat, table tennis champion Manika Batra, India hockey women’s captain Rani Rampal and Paralympic gold medalist Mariappan Thangavelu.

Rohit Sharma joins the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.