Rs 2000 Notes to Discontinue? Find out the truth here!

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 16/3: On Monday the Finance Ministry, while answering a question on why the currency notes introduced after demonetization in 2016 were hardly in circulation now said that  Rs 2000 notes have not been printed in the last two years.

Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State for finance on Monday (March 15) while speaking in the Lok Sabha said that 2000-rupee notes were not sent to the printing press in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

MDMK MP A Ganeshamurthi had questioned the government if it were aware of the fact that the circulation of ₹ 2,000 currency notes among the people was “very low” and it was not available in banks and ATMs even.

Explaining the printing of the currency was based on the demand, MoS Anurag Thakur replied saying, “The printing of banknotes of the particular denomination is decided by the government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain desired denomination mix for facilitating transactional demand of the public.”

In 2020, a top official had stated that Rs 2,000 notes accounted for 35 percent of the total circulation.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
