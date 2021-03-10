Ruling party of Nepal splits after losing name and public confidence
Nepal's ruling party of ex- Maoist rebels and fellow communists split on Tuesday after the top elections body ruled its name was unlawful, pushing the country into further political uncertainty.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s ruling party of ex- Maoist rebels and fellow communists split on Tuesday after the top elections body ruled its name was unlawful, pushing the country into further political uncertainty.
The Himalayan nation has been roiled by months of turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved parliament in December and accused members of his Nepal Communist Party (NCP) of being uncooperative.
The NCXP was formed in 2018 by a merger between Oli’s communist party CPN-UML and the Communist Party Of Nepal (Maoist Centre) of former rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
But the party had no right to the NCP name, the Supreme Court ruled on Sunday because another, separate communist faction was already using it.