Ruling party of Nepal splits after losing name and public confidence

COVID-19 Updates World 118,406,585 World Confirmed: 118,406,585 Active: 21,738,541 Recovered: 94,041,915 Death: 2,626,129

USA 29,811,276 USA Confirmed: 29,811,276 Active: 8,719,116 Recovered: 20,551,317 Death: 540,843

India 11,284,285 India Confirmed: 11,284,285 Active: 190,363 Recovered: 10,935,709 Death: 158,213

Brazil 11,125,017 Brazil Confirmed: 11,125,017 Active: 1,013,231 Recovered: 9,843,218 Death: 268,568

Russia 4,351,553 Russia Confirmed: 4,351,553 Active: 315,751 Recovered: 3,945,527 Death: 90,275

UK 4,234,924 UK Confirmed: 4,234,924 Active: 761,448 Recovered: 3,348,489 Death: 124,987

Italy 3,123,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,123,368 Active: 487,074 Recovered: 2,535,483 Death: 100,811

Turkey 2,807,387 Turkey Confirmed: 2,807,387 Active: 137,558 Recovered: 2,640,669 Death: 29,160

Germany 2,526,643 Germany Confirmed: 2,526,643 Active: 124,824 Recovered: 2,328,700 Death: 73,119

Pakistan 595,239 Pakistan Confirmed: 595,239 Active: 16,699 Recovered: 565,216 Death: 13,324

China 90,007 China Confirmed: 90,007 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,194 Death: 4,636

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s ruling party of ex- Maoist rebels and fellow communists split on Tuesday after the top elections body ruled its name was unlawful, pushing the country into further political uncertainty.

The Himalayan nation has been roiled by months of turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved parliament in December and accused members of his Nepal Communist Party (NCP) of being uncooperative.

The NCXP was formed in 2018 by a merger between Oli’s communist party CPN-UML and the Communist Party Of Nepal (Maoist Centre) of former rebel leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

But the party had no right to the NCP name, the Supreme Court ruled on Sunday because another, separate communist faction was already using it.