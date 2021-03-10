Audi electric SUVs finally coming to India: E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launch in 2021 H1

Audi’s EV revolution will begin in India with the E-Tron twins as the E-Tron and its Sportback version both will be launched by mid-2021. The range is expected to be around 452kms on a single charge. Read on for more details on the Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Audi-E-Tron-Sportback-India-Launch-Date
The Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs will be launched this year. The German automaker has confirmed that both its electric vehicles will arrive in India by the middle of 2021. The E-Tron was showcased in India back in 2019, however, the automaker has since delayed the introduction of the vehicle. The delayed was caused by the slow uptake of charging infrastructure in India, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Audi is now ready with its first electric vehicles for the Indian market to take on its rivals.

Both the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback siblings are based on the same underpinnings, the Sportback only offering a sloping roofline to distinguish itself from the E-Tron. Both use the same powertrain, and internationally, there are three choices of specs on offer  — 50, 55 and S. Dual-motors offering Quattro all-wheel-drive is standard across the range. Audi is yet to confirm which of the three specs will be offered in India.

In the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback, Audi offers a 95 kWh battery pack. Power output from the dual motors ranges upto 408 bhp and 664 Nm of torque for the highest spec version. It is expected to offer a range of 452kms on a single charge.

When launched, the Audi E-Tron and the E-Tron Sportback will take on the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace in the segment. Additionally, Volvo has announced the arrival of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV which will slot itself a segment below. The E-Tron and its Sportback sibling are expected to be priced around Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom).

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
