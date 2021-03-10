Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?

Entertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
harry-meghan
harry-meghan
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,406,585
    World
    Confirmed: 118,406,585
    Active: 21,738,541
    Recovered: 94,041,915
    Death: 2,626,129
  • USA 29,811,276
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,811,276
    Active: 8,719,116
    Recovered: 20,551,317
    Death: 540,843
  • India 11,284,285
    India
    Confirmed: 11,284,285
    Active: 190,363
    Recovered: 10,935,709
    Death: 158,213
  • Brazil 11,125,017
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,125,017
    Active: 1,013,231
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 268,568
  • Russia 4,351,553
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,351,553
    Active: 315,751
    Recovered: 3,945,527
    Death: 90,275
  • UK 4,234,924
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,234,924
    Active: 761,448
    Recovered: 3,348,489
    Death: 124,987
  • Italy 3,123,368
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,123,368
    Active: 487,074
    Recovered: 2,535,483
    Death: 100,811
  • Turkey 2,807,387
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,807,387
    Active: 137,558
    Recovered: 2,640,669
    Death: 29,160
  • Germany 2,526,643
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,526,643
    Active: 124,824
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 73,119
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

One of the most dramatic claims in Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was the allegation that their son was denied a royal title, possibly because of his skin colour.

One of the most dramatic claims in Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was the allegation that their son was denied a royal title, possibly because of his skin colour.

Harry and Meghan’s son, seventh in line to the British throne, is Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In contrast, the children of Harry’s older brother, Prince William, are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Meghan said that while she was pregnant ”they presumably the palace were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince which would be different from protocol.” She implied it might be a case of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.”

Queen Elizabeth II has nine great-grandchildren, including Archie. They are not princes and princesses, apart from the three children of Prince William, who is second in line to the throne and destined to be king one day.
A decree issued by King George V in 1917 limits the titles of prince and princess to the children of the monarch, children of the monarch’s sons and the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales that’s William’s son Prince George.

Bob Morris from the Constitution Unit at University College London, said the rule was drawn up to trim the increasingly unwieldy number of princely titles. ”Queen Victoria had nine children who were all princes and princesses, and then they had children and so forth, and George V took the view … that something needed to be done to tidy up the situation,” he said.

The queen has the power to amend the rules, and in 2012 she decreed that all the children of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, not just the eldest, would be princes and princesses. Under the George V convention, Archie is not a prince, but will become one as the grandchild of a monarch once current heir to the throne Prince Charles is king.
In her interview, Meghan said she was told that ”they want to change the convention for Archie.”

It is unclear what she was referring to, but Morris said Prince Charles has let it be known ”that he favors a smaller royal family” when he takes the throne. Archie was eligible for a “courtesy title” at birth, such as Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. At the time, it was reported that Harry and Meghan had chosen not to give him a title.
But Meghan told Winfrey that it was not our decision to make.

DOES THE TITLE AFFECT ARCHIE’S SECURITY?

Meghan expressed concern that without a title, Archie ”wasn’t going to receive security”. But a royal title such as prince or princess does not automatically bring security protection. Full-time working royals  including Meghan and Harry before they moved to North America last year receive taxpayer-funded police bodyguards. Senior royals who have jobs outside the family, such as Prince Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, do not.

WHAT DOES THE PALACE SAY?

Buckingham Palace has not responded to specific allegations in the interview. In a statement, it said ”the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.