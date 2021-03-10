Russia and China agreed to build a research station on the moon together

UncategorizedFeaturedGlobe
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 118,403,692
    World
    Confirmed: 118,403,692
    Active: 21,736,387
    Recovered: 94,041,225
    Death: 2,626,080
  • USA 29,811,276
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,811,276
    Active: 8,719,116
    Recovered: 20,551,317
    Death: 540,843
  • India 11,284,285
    India
    Confirmed: 11,284,285
    Active: 190,363
    Recovered: 10,935,709
    Death: 158,213
  • Brazil 11,125,017
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,125,017
    Active: 1,013,231
    Recovered: 9,843,218
    Death: 268,568
  • Russia 4,351,553
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,351,553
    Active: 315,751
    Recovered: 3,945,527
    Death: 90,275
  • UK 4,234,924
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,234,924
    Active: 761,448
    Recovered: 3,348,489
    Death: 124,987
  • Italy 3,123,368
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,123,368
    Active: 487,074
    Recovered: 2,535,483
    Death: 100,811
  • Turkey 2,807,387
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,807,387
    Active: 137,558
    Recovered: 2,640,669
    Death: 29,160
  • Germany 2,526,643
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,526,643
    Active: 124,824
    Recovered: 2,328,700
    Death: 73,119
  • Pakistan 595,239
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 595,239
    Active: 16,699
    Recovered: 565,216
    Death: 13,324
  • China 90,007
    China
    Confirmed: 90,007
    Active: 177
    Recovered: 85,194
    Death: 4,636

China and Russia plan to build a lunar research station together.

Leaders of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and Roscosmos, Russia’s federal space agency, signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday (March 9) on the construction of a moon outpost called the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

“The ILRS is a comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation, built on the lunar surface and/or [in] lunar orbit that will carry out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities such as lunar exploration and utilization, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiment[s] and technical verification,” CNSA officials wrote in an announcement Tuesday.

CNSA and Roscosmos will “facilitate extensive cooperation in the ILRS, open to all interested countries and international partners, strengthen scientific research exchanges, and promote humanity’s exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purpose[s],” officials added.

The CNSA announcement did not provide a targeted timeline for the lunar research station, nor did a similar release put out by Roscosmos.

The United States is working on its own ambitious moon push with NASA’s Artemis program. If all goes according to plan, Artemis will send astronauts to the lunar surface in the mid-2020s and establish a long-term, sustainable human presence on and around the moon by the end of the decade. NASA hopes that such work will help it get astronauts to Mars in the 2030s, agency officials have said.

NASA isn’t going it alone with Artemis. The agency has inked deals with numerous partners in the private sector, and eight other nations have signed the Artemis Accords, clearing the way for their participation in the program. (A ninth country, Brazil, has indicated that it intends to sign the Accords as well.)

Russia and China are not among the signatories. Russia has worked extensively with the United States in space, most notably on the International Space Station program, but Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin recently said that the nation is unlikely to be an Artemis partner.

China cannot participate substantially in the NASA moon push, at least not without new U.S. legislation. Since 2011, NASA and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have been prohibited from cooperating on space projects with their Chinese counterparts, unless Congress approves such cooperation in advance.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.