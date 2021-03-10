Russia and China agreed to build a research station on the moon together

COVID-19 Updates World 118,403,692 World Confirmed: 118,403,692 Active: 21,736,387 Recovered: 94,041,225 Death: 2,626,080

USA 29,811,276 USA Confirmed: 29,811,276 Active: 8,719,116 Recovered: 20,551,317 Death: 540,843

India 11,284,285 India Confirmed: 11,284,285 Active: 190,363 Recovered: 10,935,709 Death: 158,213

Brazil 11,125,017 Brazil Confirmed: 11,125,017 Active: 1,013,231 Recovered: 9,843,218 Death: 268,568

Russia 4,351,553 Russia Confirmed: 4,351,553 Active: 315,751 Recovered: 3,945,527 Death: 90,275

UK 4,234,924 UK Confirmed: 4,234,924 Active: 761,448 Recovered: 3,348,489 Death: 124,987

Italy 3,123,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,123,368 Active: 487,074 Recovered: 2,535,483 Death: 100,811

Turkey 2,807,387 Turkey Confirmed: 2,807,387 Active: 137,558 Recovered: 2,640,669 Death: 29,160

Germany 2,526,643 Germany Confirmed: 2,526,643 Active: 124,824 Recovered: 2,328,700 Death: 73,119

Pakistan 595,239 Pakistan Confirmed: 595,239 Active: 16,699 Recovered: 565,216 Death: 13,324

China 90,007 China Confirmed: 90,007 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,194 Death: 4,636

China and Russia plan to build a lunar research station together.

Leaders of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) and Roscosmos , Russia’s federal space agency, signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday (March 9) on the construction of a moon outpost called the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS).

“The ILRS is a comprehensive scientific experiment base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation, built on the lunar surface and/or [in] lunar orbit that will carry out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities such as lunar exploration and utilization, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiment[s] and technical verification,” CNSA officials wrote in an announcement Tuesday .

CNSA and Roscosmos will “facilitate extensive cooperation in the ILRS, open to all interested countries and international partners, strengthen scientific research exchanges, and promote humanity’s exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purpose[s],” officials added.

The CNSA announcement did not provide a targeted timeline for the lunar research station, nor did a similar release put out by Roscosmos .

The United States is working on its own ambitious moon push with NASA’s Artemis program . If all goes according to plan, Artemis will send astronauts to the lunar surface in the mid-2020s and establish a long-term, sustainable human presence on and around the moon by the end of the decade. NASA hopes that such work will help it get astronauts to Mars in the 2030s, agency officials have said.

NASA isn’t going it alone with Artemis. The agency has inked deals with numerous partners in the private sector, and eight other nations have signed the Artemis Accords , clearing the way for their participation in the program. (A ninth country, Brazil, has indicated that it intends to sign the Accords as well.)

Russia and China are not among the signatories. Russia has worked extensively with the United States in space, most notably on the International Space Station program, but Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin recently said that the nation is unlikely to be an Artemis partner .

China cannot participate substantially in the NASA moon push, at least not without new U.S. legislation. Since 2011, NASA and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have been prohibited from cooperating on space projects with their Chinese counterparts, unless Congress approves such cooperation in advance.