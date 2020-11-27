Russia agrees to produce Sputnik V in India

New Delhi, 27/11: Russian Direct Investment Fund(RDIF) and Indian pharma company, Hetero agreed to produce over 100 million doses of Sputnik V in India, according to a statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account on Friday. Sputnik V vaccine is already undergoing Phase II-III trials in India and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. said that it expects late-stage trials of the vaccine to be completed by as early as March 2021.