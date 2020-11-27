Russia agrees to produce Sputnik V in India

Hetero and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), plan to start the production of vaccine in the beginning of 2021, as per the official statement.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 27/11: Russian Direct Investment Fund(RDIF) and Indian pharma company, Hetero agreed to produce over 100 million doses of Sputnik V in India, according to a statement on the Sputnik V Twitter account on Friday. Sputnik V vaccine is already undergoing Phase II-III trials in India and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. said that it expects late-stage trials of the vaccine to be completed by as early as March 2021.

