Russia claims to develop Coronavirus vaccine !

Scientists all over the world these days are in efforts to develop effective medicines and vaccines against Coronavirus infection. Russia’s Ministry of Defense has made an important claim in this process. According to the Russian Army, they have started trials with their soldiers to prepare vaccines for COVID-19. These trials will be over by the end of next month.

According to the Russian Defense Department, on June 3, the first batch of military volunteers has reached 48 Central Research Center. 50 military personnel have been selected for this test, including five women. All will be prepared for vaccine doses after intensive medical examination. Russian scientists completed a preclinical study of the experimental sample of the new vaccine on 1 June.

According to the Russian defense spokesman, all these military personnel had volunteered to participate in the trial of modern medicine. According to the official statement, clinical trials for the new vaccine will be completed by the end of July.