In great news for former Indian pacer S Sreesanth, Kerala Cricket Association has decided to include S Sreesanth in its Ranji squad after his ban ends. Sreesanth is currently serving a seven-year ban due to his involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL. The ban comes to an end this September.

Sreesanth told,” “I am really indebted to the KCA for giving me a chance. I will prove my fitness and storm back to the game. It is time for all controversies to take rest,”