Sachin is helping 4000 people during COVID-19

Mumbai, 9/5: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has once again extended a helping hand while the terror of the COVID-19 epidemic continues. He is providing financial assistance to 4,000 deprived and exploited people. These include students from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school.

Tendulkar donated the money to the HI5 Foundation. In Mumbai, it is known as a non-profit organization. Tendulkar tweeted congratulations to the HI5 Foundation Team. He thanked the foundation for continuing its efforts to help day laborers and the needy. The Foundation also thanked Tendulkar for his valuable assistance.

Earlier, Sachin had donated Rs 2.5 million to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight the virus. Earlier, he had spent 5,000 rupees a month in some parts of Mumbai. With the exception of Tendulkar, other cricketers have joined hands in the COVID-19 fight and extended a helping hand.