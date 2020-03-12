Sachin Pilot to leave Congress!

Sirsa,12/3: After Madhya Pradesh, there is talk that Rajasthan senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot may also resign from the party. This is at a time when Jyotiraditya Scindia has left the Congress and joined the BJP. Then there is the fear that such a situation will arise in Rajasthan under the Madhya Pradesh trend.

Haryana’s Electricity and Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said there was nothing left in the Congress now. All leaders are leaving the party. He added that Sachin Pilot would say goodbye to the Congress after Jyotiraditya.