Mumbai, 24/4: Indian batting legend and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today. Previously, Sachin announced that he will not celebrate his birthday due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at the young age of 16 against Pakistan and went on to become one of the world’s iconic cricketers. Many Cricketers, former cricketers, and coaches wished him happy birthday.

