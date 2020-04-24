Mumbai, 24/4: Indian batting legend and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today. Previously, Sachin announced that he will not celebrate his birthday due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut at the young age of 16 against Pakistan and went on to become one of the world’s iconic cricketers. Many Cricketers, former cricketers, and coaches wished him happy birthday.

Birthday greetings to one of the biggest legend of cricket @sachin_rt . Have a blast at home Paaji. Lots of love 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/WwxVJjVXfi

Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you've left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ 🤗 @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/aqSCso4in2

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008.

He dedicated this ton – 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7

