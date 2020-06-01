Salman expressed his grief over Wajid’s death

Mumbai,1/6: The famous Bollywood music composer duo Sajid Wajid fame Wajid Khan left this world at the age of just 42. The news of his death shook the film industry. Wajid Khan was not only a successful musician but his personality also ruled the hearts of the people. At the same time, he made many friends in the industry due to cheerful behavior, Salman Khan is the most special among these friends. The news of Wajid’s death has also given a big shock to Salman Khan. He has expressed his grief through this tweet.

Salman Khan is saddened to learn of the death of Wajid. He has expressed his grief by paying tribute to him through social media. Salman Khan tweeted and wrote- ‘Wajid I will always love you as a human being, will respect you, will miss you and will miss you a lot, even your talent. May my love and peace be upon your beautiful soul.