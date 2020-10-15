Salman Khan came forward to help Faraz Khan admitted in ICU, paid all hospital bills

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come forward to help actor Faraz Khan. Salman Khan has paid all the bills of ‘Mehndi’ actor Faraz Khan, who is fighting the death in ICU. This information has been given by Kashmiri Shah on his social media account. ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’ with Kashmiri Salman. He has worked in films like ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye’. Even before this, Salman Khan has spent the treatment of the actress.

Posting a picture of Salman Khan, Kashmira Shah wrote, “You are a truly great person. Thank you for taking care of Faraz Khan and his medical bills. ‘Fareb’ actor Faraz Khan was in the critical condition and Salman stood with him and Helped him as he does for many people. I am his true fan and will always be. If people don’t like this post, I don’t mind. You have the choice to unfollow me. I believe the film industry I am the most honest person I have met.’