Salman Khan gets Covid-19 Vaccine, Amid the rising Covid cases in Mumbai

Mumbai, 25/3: There are frequent cases of corona in Bollywood. Many celebs have become Corona positive so far. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebs are getting the Corona vaccine shot. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has also got the first dose of the Corona vaccine. He has also shared this information with his fans through Twitter.
He Tweeted, “Took my first dose of vaccine today….”
Took my first dose of vaccine today….
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021