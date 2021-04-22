Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” trailer released

COVID-19 Updates World 144,484,099 World Confirmed: 144,484,099 Active: 18,434,053 Recovered: 122,977,361 Death: 3,072,685

USA 32,602,051 USA Confirmed: 32,602,051 Active: 6,841,287 Recovered: 25,177,434 Death: 583,330

India 15,930,965 India Confirmed: 15,930,965 Active: 2,291,413 Recovered: 13,454,880 Death: 184,672

Brazil 14,122,795 Brazil Confirmed: 14,122,795 Active: 1,094,976 Recovered: 12,646,132 Death: 381,687

Russia 4,727,125 Russia Confirmed: 4,727,125 Active: 267,546 Recovered: 4,352,873 Death: 106,706

Turkey 4,446,591 Turkey Confirmed: 4,446,591 Active: 565,274 Recovered: 3,844,342 Death: 36,975

UK 4,395,703 UK Confirmed: 4,395,703 Active: 101,642 Recovered: 4,166,734 Death: 127,327

Italy 3,904,899 Italy Confirmed: 3,904,899 Active: 475,635 Recovered: 3,311,267 Death: 117,997

Germany 3,208,672 Germany Confirmed: 3,208,672 Active: 281,990 Recovered: 2,845,300 Death: 81,382

Pakistan 778,238 Pakistan Confirmed: 778,238 Active: 84,935 Recovered: 676,605 Death: 16,698

China 90,547 China Confirmed: 90,547 Active: 303 Recovered: 85,608 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 22/4: Good news for all the Salman Khan fans. The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai” released today.

The movie is directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in important roles.

Salman Khan is seen in his full swanky mode in this trailer. Radhe will hit the theatre on May 13 and will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform, ZEEPlex.