Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” trailer released

-
World
144,484,099
WorldConfirmed: 144,484,099Active: 18,434,053Recovered: 122,977,361Death: 3,072,685
-
USA
32,602,051
USAConfirmed: 32,602,051Active: 6,841,287Recovered: 25,177,434Death: 583,330
-
India
15,930,965
IndiaConfirmed: 15,930,965Active: 2,291,413Recovered: 13,454,880Death: 184,672
-
Brazil
14,122,795
BrazilConfirmed: 14,122,795Active: 1,094,976Recovered: 12,646,132Death: 381,687
-
Russia
4,727,125
RussiaConfirmed: 4,727,125Active: 267,546Recovered: 4,352,873Death: 106,706
-
Turkey
4,446,591
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,446,591Active: 565,274Recovered: 3,844,342Death: 36,975
-
UK
4,395,703
UKConfirmed: 4,395,703Active: 101,642Recovered: 4,166,734Death: 127,327
-
Italy
3,904,899
ItalyConfirmed: 3,904,899Active: 475,635Recovered: 3,311,267Death: 117,997
-
Germany
3,208,672
GermanyConfirmed: 3,208,672Active: 281,990Recovered: 2,845,300Death: 81,382
-
Pakistan
778,238
PakistanConfirmed: 778,238Active: 84,935Recovered: 676,605Death: 16,698
-
China
90,547
ChinaConfirmed: 90,547Active: 303Recovered: 85,608Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 22/4: Good news for all the Salman Khan fans. The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai” released today.
The movie is directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in important roles.
Salman Khan is seen in his full swanky mode in this trailer. Radhe will hit the theatre on May 13 and will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform, ZEEPlex.
According to the reports, the Salman Khan trailer is the fastest trailer to hit 100 K likes on YouTube!
Watch the trailer here