Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” trailer released

FeaturedTop Storiesମନୋରଞ୍ଜନ
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 144,484,099
    World
    Confirmed: 144,484,099
    Active: 18,434,053
    Recovered: 122,977,361
    Death: 3,072,685
  • USA 32,602,051
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,602,051
    Active: 6,841,287
    Recovered: 25,177,434
    Death: 583,330
  • India 15,930,965
    India
    Confirmed: 15,930,965
    Active: 2,291,413
    Recovered: 13,454,880
    Death: 184,672
  • Brazil 14,122,795
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,122,795
    Active: 1,094,976
    Recovered: 12,646,132
    Death: 381,687
  • Russia 4,727,125
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,727,125
    Active: 267,546
    Recovered: 4,352,873
    Death: 106,706
  • Turkey 4,446,591
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,446,591
    Active: 565,274
    Recovered: 3,844,342
    Death: 36,975
  • UK 4,395,703
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,395,703
    Active: 101,642
    Recovered: 4,166,734
    Death: 127,327
  • Italy 3,904,899
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,904,899
    Active: 475,635
    Recovered: 3,311,267
    Death: 117,997
  • Germany 3,208,672
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,208,672
    Active: 281,990
    Recovered: 2,845,300
    Death: 81,382
  • Pakistan 778,238
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 778,238
    Active: 84,935
    Recovered: 676,605
    Death: 16,698
  • China 90,547
    China
    Confirmed: 90,547
    Active: 303
    Recovered: 85,608
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 22/4: Good news for all the Salman Khan fans. The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai” released today.

The movie is directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in important roles.

Salman Khan is seen in his full swanky mode in this trailer. Radhe will hit the theatre on May 13 and will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform, ZEEPlex.

According to the reports, the Salman Khan trailer is the fastest trailer to hit 100 K likes on YouTube!

Watch the trailer here

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.