Samsung reduced price of Galaxy M21 and A50s

Smartphone manufacturer Samsung has reduced the prices of its two smartphones. Samsung has drastically reduced the prices of Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50s. After the new GST rates were implemented in the month of April, all the smartphone companies had increased their smartphone prices. But Samsung has given customers an advantage by cutting prices.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Price

Samsung has reduced the price of Galaxy M21 by Rs 1,023, while the price of Galaxy A50s has been reduced by Rs 2,471. In such a situation, the price of 4GB RAM variant of Galaxy M21 has been reduced to Rs 13,199, while the price of its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has come down to Rs 830. It can now be purchased for a price of Rs 15,499.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Price

At the same time, Samsung Galaxy A50s 4GB RAM + 128GB variants will now be available to customers for Rs 18,599. At the same time, the price of its 6GB RAM + 128GB variant has been cut by up to six thousand rupees. After which it has been priced at Rs 20,561.