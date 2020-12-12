Samsung Shifts Mobile Production Unit to India

COVID-19 Updates World 71,560,080 World Confirmed: 71,560,080 Active: 20,175,436 Recovered: 49,780,678 Death: 1,603,966

New Delhi,12/12: Samsung will invest Rs 4825 crore in Uttar Pradesh to move its mobile and IT display production unit from China to India said a UP Government Spokesperson.

The UP government on its part will provide special incentives to Samsung Display Noida Pvt Ltd for setting up the manufacturing unit in Noida.

“This is in sync with the intent of the Centre to make an export hub in view of the ever-increasing demand of mobile and other gadgets in the country and abroad,” the spokesperson said. He added that the facility will be the first high-technique project of Samsung in India and the third such unit in the world.

Samsung already has a mobile manufacturing unit in Noida, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.