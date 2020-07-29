Sanjay Dutt’s KGF Chapter-2 look revealed on his birthday

The makers of Kannada movie KGF Chapter-2 revealed the first look of Sanjay Dutt who plays the role of Adheera in this movie. Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie.

Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to share the poster and wished Sanjay Dutt on his 61st birthday.

He wrote, “‘ADHEERA’ – Inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings. Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon (sic).