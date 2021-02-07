Sayunkt Kisan Morcha suspends 2 farmer’s union leader

-
World
106,353,381
WorldConfirmed: 106,353,381Active: 25,890,582Recovered: 78,142,107Death: 2,320,692
-
USA
27,519,636
USAConfirmed: 27,519,636Active: 9,777,591Recovered: 17,268,517Death: 473,528
-
India
10,827,314
IndiaConfirmed: 10,827,314Active: 149,681Recovered: 10,522,601Death: 155,032
-
Brazil
9,497,795
BrazilConfirmed: 9,497,795Active: 903,049Recovered: 8,363,677Death: 231,069
-
Russia
3,951,233
RussiaConfirmed: 3,951,233Active: 438,678Recovered: 3,436,326Death: 76,229
-
UK
3,929,835
UKConfirmed: 3,929,835Active: 1,927,871Recovered: 1,889,872Death: 112,092
-
Italy
2,625,098
ItalyConfirmed: 2,625,098Active: 427,034Recovered: 2,107,061Death: 91,003
-
Turkey
2,524,786
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,524,786Active: 85,596Recovered: 2,412,505Death: 26,685
-
Germany
2,284,999
GermanyConfirmed: 2,284,999Active: 193,801Recovered: 2,029,200Death: 61,998
-
Pakistan
554,474
PakistanConfirmed: 554,474Active: 32,265Recovered: 510,242Death: 11,967
-
China
89,692
ChinaConfirmed: 89,692Active: 1,176Recovered: 83,880Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 7/2: The mother organization of the farmer’s union the Sanyukt Kissan Morcha has suspended two farmer union leaders Harpal Sangha of President Azad Kisan Committee (Doaba) and Surjit Singh Phul of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) for deviating from the designated route during Republic Day tractor march on January 26.
Harpal Sangha took to Twitter to share the news.
ਮੈਂਨੂੰ ਸਸਪੈਂਡ ਕੀਤਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਸਸਪੈਂਡ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਕਰਨ ਤੁਸੀ ਵੱਡੇ ਆਗੂਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁੱਛ ਸਕਦੇ ਹੋ।
ਪਰ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਵਾਪਸੀ ਤੱਕ ਅਸੀਂ ਮੋਰਚੇ ਤੇ ਡਟੇ ਰਹਾਂਗੇ।
— Harpal Sangha (@HarpalSSangha) February 6, 2021