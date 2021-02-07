Sayunkt Kisan Morcha suspends 2 farmer’s union leader

COVID-19 Updates World 106,353,381 World Confirmed: 106,353,381 Active: 25,890,582 Recovered: 78,142,107 Death: 2,320,692

USA 27,519,636 USA Confirmed: 27,519,636 Active: 9,777,591 Recovered: 17,268,517 Death: 473,528

India 10,827,314 India Confirmed: 10,827,314 Active: 149,681 Recovered: 10,522,601 Death: 155,032

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,951,233 Russia Confirmed: 3,951,233 Active: 438,678 Recovered: 3,436,326 Death: 76,229

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,284,999 Germany Confirmed: 2,284,999 Active: 193,801 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 7/2: The mother organization of the farmer’s union the Sanyukt Kissan Morcha has suspended two farmer union leaders Harpal Sangha of President Azad Kisan Committee (Doaba) and Surjit Singh Phul of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) for deviating from the designated route during Republic Day tractor march on January 26.

Harpal Sangha took to Twitter to share the news.