SC rejects curative plea of 1997 Uphaar tragedy case

New Delhi, 20/2: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition filed by victims of the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case.

A curative petition was filed by the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) against the verdict sparing the Ansal brothers further jail term.

The case pertains to a fire that broke out in Uphaar Cinema, situated in south Delhi’s Green Park area, during the screening of Hindi film “Border”. While 59 people died of asphyxia, over 100 others were injured in the ensuing stampede.