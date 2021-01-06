SC to Hear Plea Against the Farm Laws on Monday

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 86,899,449
    World
    Confirmed: 86,899,449
    Active: 23,398,171
    Recovered: 61,623,832
    Death: 1,877,446
  • USA 21,579,641
    USA
    Confirmed: 21,579,641
    Active: 8,351,761
    Recovered: 12,862,216
    Death: 365,664
  • India 10,375,478
    India
    Confirmed: 10,375,478
    Active: 228,055
    Recovered: 9,997,272
    Death: 150,151
  • Brazil 7,812,007
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,812,007
    Active: 650,823
    Recovered: 6,963,407
    Death: 197,777
  • Russia 3,308,601
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,308,601
    Active: 562,927
    Recovered: 2,685,723
    Death: 59,951
  • UK 2,774,479
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,774,479
    Active: 2,698,174
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 76,305
  • Turkey 2,270,101
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,270,101
    Active: 92,884
    Recovered: 2,155,338
    Death: 21,879
  • Italy 2,181,619
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,181,619
    Active: 569,161
    Recovered: 1,536,129
    Death: 76,329
  • Germany 1,814,565
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,814,565
    Active: 326,385
    Recovered: 1,451,000
    Death: 37,180
  • Pakistan 492,594
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 492,594
    Active: 33,740
    Recovered: 448,393
    Death: 10,461
  • China 87,215
    China
    Confirmed: 87,215
    Active: 443
    Recovered: 82,138
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 6/1: The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over the ongoing Farmer’s protest and said it will hear all the petition against the farm laws on January 11.

The SC observed that there has been ‘no improvement in the situation,’ and said that it will hear all the petitions against the farm laws on Monday, January 11.

The Farmer’s protest has been going on for the last 40 days and the sixth round of talks between the farmers and the government has failed. The next round of talks between the two parties will take place on January 8.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.