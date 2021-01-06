SC to Hear Plea Against the Farm Laws on Monday

COVID-19 Updates World 86,899,449 World Confirmed: 86,899,449 Active: 23,398,171 Recovered: 61,623,832 Death: 1,877,446

New Delhi, 6/1: The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over the ongoing Farmer’s protest and said it will hear all the petition against the farm laws on January 11.

The SC observed that there has been ‘no improvement in the situation,’ and said that it will hear all the petitions against the farm laws on Monday, January 11.

The Farmer’s protest has been going on for the last 40 days and the sixth round of talks between the farmers and the government has failed. The next round of talks between the two parties will take place on January 8.