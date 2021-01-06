ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୨୩୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଶୂନ୍

-
World
86,896,534
WorldConfirmed: 86,896,534Active: 23,399,090Recovered: 61,620,128Death: 1,877,316
-
USA
21,579,641
USAConfirmed: 21,579,641Active: 8,351,761Recovered: 12,862,216Death: 365,664
-
India
10,375,478
IndiaConfirmed: 10,375,478Active: 228,055Recovered: 9,997,272Death: 150,151
-
Brazil
7,812,007
BrazilConfirmed: 7,812,007Active: 650,823Recovered: 6,963,407Death: 197,777
-
Russia
3,308,601
RussiaConfirmed: 3,308,601Active: 562,927Recovered: 2,685,723Death: 59,951
-
UK
2,774,479
UKConfirmed: 2,774,479Active: 2,698,174Recovered: N/ADeath: 76,305
-
Turkey
2,270,101
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,270,101Active: 92,884Recovered: 2,155,338Death: 21,879
-
Italy
2,181,619
ItalyConfirmed: 2,181,619Active: 569,161Recovered: 1,536,129Death: 76,329
-
Germany
1,814,565
GermanyConfirmed: 1,814,565Active: 326,385Recovered: 1,451,000Death: 37,180
-
Pakistan
492,594
PakistanConfirmed: 492,594Active: 33,740Recovered: 448,393Death: 10,461
-
China
87,215
ChinaConfirmed: 87,215Active: 443Recovered: 82,138Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୬ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୬ ମାସ ପରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଶୂନ୍ ରହିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୌଣସି କୋଭିଡ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇନି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । କୋଭିଡ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ମିଳିଛି ।
କିନ୍ତୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୨୩୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୩୩ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୯୨୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 5th January, 2021
New Positive Cases: 231
In quarantine: 133
Local contacts: 98
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 21
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 25
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 11
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 6, 2021
23. Nuapada: 1
24. Puri: 10
25. Rayagada: 1
26. Sambalpur: 14
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 32
29. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 271
Cumulative tested: 7065078
Positive: 330921
Recovered: 326778
Active cases: 2203
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 6, 2021