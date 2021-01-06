ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୨୩୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଶୂନ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୬ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୬ ମାସ ପରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଶୂନ୍ ରହିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୌଣସି କୋଭିଡ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇନି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । କୋଭିଡ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ମିଳିଛି ।

କିନ୍ତୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୨୩୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୩୩ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୯୨୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 5th January, 2021

New Positive Cases: 231

In quarantine: 133

Local contacts: 98

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 21

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 11

