ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୨୩୧ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଶୂନ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୬ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୬ ମାସ ପରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଶୂନ୍ ରହିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ କୌଣସି କୋଭିଡ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇନି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । କୋଭିଡ ଯୋଦ୍ଧାଙ୍କ ଉଦ୍ୟମ ପାଇଁ ଏହି ସଫଳତା ମିଳିଛି ।

କିନ୍ତୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୨୩୧ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୩୩ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୯୨୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

