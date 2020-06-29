Schedule for Bahuda Yara released by Puri Srimandira adminstration

Puri, 29/5: Puri Sri Mandira administration released the schedule for the famous Bahuda Yatra in which the holy trinity will return to Sri Mandira after spending a week inside the Gundicha temple. The Puri district administration and SJTA have made sufficient arrangements for the Bahuda yatra. The schedule is as follows

Mangala Arati- 4 AM

Mailam- 4.15 AM

Tadapa Lagi-4.30 AM

Rosohome- 4.30 AM

Abakasha- 5 AM

Surya Puja- 5.15 AM

Dwarapala Puja- 5.30 AM

Besa Sesa- 5.30 AM

Gopala Ballabh, Sakala Dhupa- 5.45 AM to 6.45 AM

Senapata Lagi- 7 AM to 7.30 AM

Mangalarpana- 7.45 AM

Bahuda Pahandi- 8 AM to 10 AM

Besa Sesa- 9 AM to 10.30 AM

Chera Panhara- 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM

Charamal Phitiba, Ghida lagiba- 11.30 AM to 12 PM

Pulling of chariots– 12 PM onwards