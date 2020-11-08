Schools and religious places will reopen in Maharastra after Diwali

After Diwali, schools will be opened in Maharashtra with all the precautions. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave this information on Sunday. Uddhav Thackeray said that after Diwali we are going to open schools taking all precautions. Apart from this, religious places will also be opened. There will be a lot of controversy about the opening of religious places in Maharashtra. Regarding the pollution after Diwali, Uddhav Thackeray said that pollution can increase the effect of COVID-19. Thackeray appealed to the people to light diyas instead of firecrackers on Deepawali.