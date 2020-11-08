Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah tested Coronavirus positve

Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah has been found to be covid-19 positive. He will not be able to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) play-off.

Mahmudullah, a 34-year veteran all-rounder, was scheduled to travel to Pakistan via Dubai on Sunday night but has gone into seclusion after being found corona virus-positive.

Mahmudullah’s playing in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup is also doubtful, which is to start from November 21 or 22. According to ‘Daily Star’, Mahmudullah is likely to undergo another test soon.

Multan Sultans, who topped the PSL league table, included Mahmudullah as a replacement for Moin Ali. Tamim Iqbal has also been included in his team by Lahore Qalandars as an alternative to Chris Lynn. He is expected to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday.