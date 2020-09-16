Schools, Colleges won’t open from September 21: Education Minister

The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day. Students have greatly affected by pandemic situations. Unlock 4.0 situation suggests the reopening of schools and colleges cautiously. The central government has permitted the students of 11th to 12th to visit the school from September 21 on their own free will for consultations if required.

However, Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey has announced that no schools will be opened in the state from September 21. He said that this decision has been taken in view of rising cases of Coronavirus in the state.