Scientists find clump of black holes inside the heart of globular cluster (video)

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,567,712
    World
    Confirmed: 109,567,712
    Active: 25,158,417
    Recovered: 81,994,039
    Death: 2,415,256
  • USA 28,273,733
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,273,733
    Active: 9,514,941
    Recovered: 18,261,436
    Death: 497,356
  • India 10,925,208
    India
    Confirmed: 10,925,208
    Active: 138,593
    Recovered: 10,630,779
    Death: 155,836
  • Brazil 9,834,513
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,834,513
    Active: 849,795
    Recovered: 8,745,424
    Death: 239,294
  • Russia 4,086,090
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,086,090
    Active: 398,534
    Recovered: 3,607,036
    Death: 80,520
  • UK 4,047,843
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,047,843
    Active: 1,740,041
    Recovered: 2,190,406
    Death: 117,396
  • Italy 2,729,223
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,729,223
    Active: 398,098
    Recovered: 2,237,290
    Death: 93,835
  • Turkey 2,594,128
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,594,128
    Active: 84,131
    Recovered: 2,482,435
    Death: 27,562
  • Germany 2,344,743
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,344,743
    Active: 150,194
    Recovered: 2,128,800
    Death: 65,749
  • Pakistan 564,077
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 564,077
    Active: 25,747
    Recovered: 525,997
    Death: 12,333
  • China 89,772
    China
    Confirmed: 89,772
    Active: 637
    Recovered: 84,499
    Death: 4,636

The globular cluster NGC 6397, a conglomeration of stars about 7,800 light-years from Earth, likely harbors a clump of small black holes at its heart, a new study reports.

Researchers studied the movement of stars in NGC 6397 using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft. These motions revealed the existence of a hidden mass at the cluster’s center — a “central dark component” that makes up 0.8 to 2% of NGC 6397’s total mass.

That inferred mass is consistent with an intermediate black hole, a cosmic beast midway between stellar-mass black holes, which form after the collapse of big stars, and the supermassive beasts that sit at the cores of most, if not all, galaxies. 

 

Intermediate black holes are elusive; only a few candidates have been discovered to date. And NGC 6397’s dark mass is not a member of those privileged ranks.

 

“The small effective radius of the diffuse dark component suggests that it is composed of compact stars (white dwarfs and neutron stars) and stellar-mass black holes,” authors Eduardo Vitral and Gary Mamon, both of the Paris Institute of Astrophysics in France, wrote in the new study, which was published online Thursday (Feb. 11) in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“Ours is the first study to provide both the mass and the extent of what appears to be a collection of mostly black holes in the center of a core-collapsed globular cluster,” Vitral said in a NASA statement, referring to a type of cluster with an especially dense nucleus.

 

The new study could have applications that reverberate far beyond NGC 6397, one of the nearest globular clusters to Earth. For example, if tightly packed black holes are a common feature of core-collapsed clusters, Vitral and Mamon note, these collections of stars may be a prominent source of the gravitational waves detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.