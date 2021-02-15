Scientists find clump of black holes inside the heart of globular cluster (video)

COVID-19 Updates World 109,567,712 World Confirmed: 109,567,712 Active: 25,158,417 Recovered: 81,994,039 Death: 2,415,256

USA 28,273,733 USA Confirmed: 28,273,733 Active: 9,514,941 Recovered: 18,261,436 Death: 497,356

India 10,925,208 India Confirmed: 10,925,208 Active: 138,593 Recovered: 10,630,779 Death: 155,836

Brazil 9,834,513 Brazil Confirmed: 9,834,513 Active: 849,795 Recovered: 8,745,424 Death: 239,294

Russia 4,086,090 Russia Confirmed: 4,086,090 Active: 398,534 Recovered: 3,607,036 Death: 80,520

UK 4,047,843 UK Confirmed: 4,047,843 Active: 1,740,041 Recovered: 2,190,406 Death: 117,396

Italy 2,729,223 Italy Confirmed: 2,729,223 Active: 398,098 Recovered: 2,237,290 Death: 93,835

Turkey 2,594,128 Turkey Confirmed: 2,594,128 Active: 84,131 Recovered: 2,482,435 Death: 27,562

Germany 2,344,743 Germany Confirmed: 2,344,743 Active: 150,194 Recovered: 2,128,800 Death: 65,749

Pakistan 564,077 Pakistan Confirmed: 564,077 Active: 25,747 Recovered: 525,997 Death: 12,333

China 89,772 China Confirmed: 89,772 Active: 637 Recovered: 84,499 Death: 4,636

The globular cluster NGC 6397, a conglomeration of stars about 7,800 light-years from Earth, likely harbors a clump of small black holes at its heart, a new study reports.

Researchers studied the movement of stars in NGC 6397 using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft. These motions revealed the existence of a hidden mass at the cluster’s center — a “central dark component” that makes up 0.8 to 2% of NGC 6397’s total mass.

That inferred mass is consistent with an intermediate black hole, a cosmic beast midway between stellar-mass black holes, which form after the collapse of big stars, and the supermassive beasts that sit at the cores of most, if not all, galaxies.

Intermediate black holes are elusive; only a few candidates have been discovered to date. And NGC 6397’s dark mass is not a member of those privileged ranks.

“The small effective radius of the diffuse dark component suggests that it is composed of compact stars (white dwarfs and neutron stars) and stellar-mass black holes,” authors Eduardo Vitral and Gary Mamon, both of the Paris Institute of Astrophysics in France, wrote in the new study, which was published online Thursday (Feb. 11) in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“Ours is the first study to provide both the mass and the extent of what appears to be a collection of mostly black holes in the center of a core-collapsed globular cluster,” Vitral said in a NASA statement, referring to a type of cluster with an especially dense nucleus.

The new study could have applications that reverberate far beyond NGC 6397, one of the nearest globular clusters to Earth. For example, if tightly packed black holes are a common feature of core-collapsed clusters, Vitral and Mamon note, these collections of stars may be a prominent source of the gravitational waves detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.