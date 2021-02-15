Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to staff: ‘we need to inflict pain’ on Apple

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,567,712
    World
    Confirmed: 109,567,712
    Active: 25,158,417
    Recovered: 81,994,039
    Death: 2,415,256
  • USA 28,273,733
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,273,733
    Active: 9,514,941
    Recovered: 18,261,436
    Death: 497,356
  • India 10,925,208
    India
    Confirmed: 10,925,208
    Active: 138,593
    Recovered: 10,630,779
    Death: 155,836
  • Brazil 9,834,513
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,834,513
    Active: 849,795
    Recovered: 8,745,424
    Death: 239,294
  • Russia 4,086,090
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,086,090
    Active: 398,534
    Recovered: 3,607,036
    Death: 80,520
  • UK 4,047,843
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,047,843
    Active: 1,740,041
    Recovered: 2,190,406
    Death: 117,396
  • Italy 2,729,223
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,729,223
    Active: 398,098
    Recovered: 2,237,290
    Death: 93,835
  • Turkey 2,594,128
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,594,128
    Active: 84,131
    Recovered: 2,482,435
    Death: 27,562
  • Germany 2,344,743
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,344,743
    Active: 150,194
    Recovered: 2,128,800
    Death: 65,749
  • Pakistan 564,077
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 564,077
    Active: 25,747
    Recovered: 525,997
    Death: 12,333
  • China 89,772
    China
    Confirmed: 89,772
    Active: 637
    Recovered: 84,499
    Death: 4,636

Relations between Facebook and Apple have been worsening in recent months. The two tech titans are facing off against each other over their stance on privacy and user data. Now, according to sources who spoke on anonymity to The Wall Street Journal, Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook staff ‘we need to inflict pain’ on Apple in 2018.

Zuckerberg hit back Cook, calling Cook’s comments about Facebook “extremely glib. In private, Zuckerberg was even harsher. According to the Journal, the CEO of the world”s most popular social media company reportedly told his team that ‘we need to inflict pain’ for treating his company so poorly.

The report comes at a time when Facebook and Apple are on the verge of a legal war. Last month, Apple said it was planning to introduce a new feature in iOS that will stop apps like Facebook from tracking user data for ads on iPhone. In response, Facebook said recent changes to iOS 14 could destroy its advertising business. Facebook also sees this move as an abuse of market power.

The report comes at a time when Facebook and Apple are on the verge of a legal war. Last month, Apple said it was planning to introduce a new feature in iOS that will stop apps like Facebook from tracking user data for ads on iPhone. In response, Facebook said recent changes to iOS 14 could destroy its advertising business. Facebook also sees this move as an abuse of market power.

In recent days, the news of Facebook getting readying an antitrust lawsuit against Apple has only increased. As per The Information, the lawsuit alleges that Apple abused its market power by forcing third-party developers, including Facebook, to follow a different set of rules that Apple’s own apps aren’t required to follow. It’s not clear if Facebook will proceed with the lawsuit but it does show that the company is serious about a legal battle with Apple.

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.