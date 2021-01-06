Second Dry run ahead of Vaccine Roll out

-
World
86,983,374
-
USA
21,588,382
-
India
10,377,329
-
Brazil
7,812,007
-
Russia
3,308,601
-
UK
2,774,479
-
Turkey
2,270,101
-
Italy
2,181,619
-
Germany
1,818,705
-
Pakistan
492,594
-
China
87,215
New Delhi, 6/1: A second dry run for all the states will take place on Friday. The first dry run took place on January 2. The dry run focuses on exercises to vaccinate properly and cover the loop-holes in the process.
The dry run will be a day-long and it will test the functionality of CoWIN app. Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network(CoWIN) is a digital platform to roll out and scale up the vaccination drive.