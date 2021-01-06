Second Dry run ahead of Vaccine Roll out

COVID-19 Updates World 86,983,374 World Confirmed: 86,983,374 Active: 23,418,423 Recovered: 61,685,856 Death: 1,879,095

New Delhi, 6/1: A second dry run for all the states will take place on Friday. The first dry run took place on January 2. The dry run focuses on exercises to vaccinate properly and cover the loop-holes in the process.

The dry run will be a day-long and it will test the functionality of CoWIN app. Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network(CoWIN) is a digital platform to roll out and scale up the vaccination drive.