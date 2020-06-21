Second wave of Coronavirus hits 81 countries

Worldwide, cases of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly. Second Wave of Coronavirus is rising in 81 countries. After the end of the coronavirus cases in China, cases have started coming to the capital Beijing for the last two-three weeks. In countries like America, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Israel, Sweden, South Africa, Brazil, Corona is causing great devastation. New cases of corona have declined in only 36 countries. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Gebreyes has also issued a warning that the situation in South Asia, the Middle East, and African countries will only get worse.