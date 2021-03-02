Section 144 imposed in this City. Know details here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Lucknow, 2/3: Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in Lucknow with immediate effect to maintain law and order in the city.

The decision was taken in view of the protests that could be organized by politicians, or students against the farm laws. Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Naveen Arora issued a statement saying,  there is a strong possibility of the farmers’ agitation aggravating which can create a law and order situation in the city.

Arora informed that it will be necessary to take prior permission from the police before organizing any event.

“In view of the above, Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow with immediate effect till 5th April to maintain law and order situation in the Commissionerate,’’ the order said.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
