Section 144 imposed in this City. Know details here!

COVID-19 Updates World 115,076,963 World Confirmed: 115,076,963 Active: 21,727,302 Recovered: 90,797,427 Death: 2,552,234

USA 29,314,254 USA Confirmed: 29,314,254 Active: 8,969,496 Recovered: 19,817,532 Death: 527,226

India 11,124,527 India Confirmed: 11,124,527 Active: 168,331 Recovered: 10,798,921 Death: 157,275

Brazil 10,589,608 Brazil Confirmed: 10,589,608 Active: 876,672 Recovered: 9,457,100 Death: 255,836

Russia 4,268,215 Russia Confirmed: 4,268,215 Active: 343,279 Recovered: 3,838,040 Death: 86,896

UK 4,182,009 UK Confirmed: 4,182,009 Active: 1,099,172 Recovered: 2,959,884 Death: 122,953

Italy 2,938,371 Italy Confirmed: 2,938,371 Active: 424,333 Recovered: 2,416,093 Death: 97,945

Turkey 2,711,479 Turkey Confirmed: 2,711,479 Active: 104,660 Recovered: 2,578,181 Death: 28,638

Germany 2,455,569 Germany Confirmed: 2,455,569 Active: 120,045 Recovered: 2,264,600 Death: 70,924

Pakistan 582,528 Pakistan Confirmed: 582,528 Active: 22,184 Recovered: 547,406 Death: 12,938

China 89,923 China Confirmed: 89,923 Active: 200 Recovered: 85,087 Death: 4,636

Lucknow, 2/3: Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in Lucknow with immediate effect to maintain law and order in the city.

The decision was taken in view of the protests that could be organized by politicians, or students against the farm laws. Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Naveen Arora issued a statement saying, there is a strong possibility of the farmers’ agitation aggravating which can create a law and order situation in the city.

Arora informed that it will be necessary to take prior permission from the police before organizing any event.

“In view of the above, Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow with immediate effect till 5th April to maintain law and order situation in the Commissionerate,’’ the order said.