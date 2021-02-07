See how a RPF Cop saves a Disabled man in Panvel, Maharashtra

COVID-19 Updates World 106,420,647 World Confirmed: 106,420,647 Active: 25,873,149 Recovered: 78,225,508 Death: 2,321,990

USA 27,519,636 USA Confirmed: 27,519,636 Active: 9,777,591 Recovered: 17,268,517 Death: 473,528

India 10,827,314 India Confirmed: 10,827,314 Active: 149,681 Recovered: 10,522,601 Death: 155,032

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,967,281 Russia Confirmed: 3,967,281 Active: 434,410 Recovered: 3,456,210 Death: 76,661

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,284,999 Germany Confirmed: 2,284,999 Active: 193,801 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 7/2: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) cop in Panvel, Maharashtra has saved a disabled man’s life when he slipped while catching a train. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal posted CCTV footage of the incident and applauded the police officer for saving the man’s life. He also urged the citizens to follow rules and regulations in the railway station.

“In Panvel, an alert RPF official took swift action to save a disabled man’s life. Boarding a moving train is dangerous as it could lead to a fatal accident. Your life is priceless. Please follow guidelines and stay safe,” Piyush Goyal said in his post in Hindi.

पनवेल, मुंबई में RPF सुरक्षा कर्मी की सतर्कता, और त्वरित एक्शन से एक दिव्यांग यात्री को ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया गया। इस प्रकार चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने का प्रयास, आपके लिये घातक सिद्ध हो सकता है। आपका जीवन अमूल्य है, मेरा आग्रह है कि नियमों का पालन करें, व सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/dKZsL7Ph8e — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 6, 2021

The internet has lauded the RPF Cops’s efforts and asked the railway ministry to reward him. They have also urged people to share the video and make the cop famous.