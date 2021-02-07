See how a RPF Cop saves a Disabled man in Panvel, Maharashtra

-
Mumbai, 7/2: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) cop in Panvel, Maharashtra has saved a disabled man’s life when he slipped while catching a train. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal posted CCTV footage of the incident and applauded the police officer for saving the man’s life. He also urged the citizens to follow rules and regulations in the railway station.
“In Panvel, an alert RPF official took swift action to save a disabled man’s life. Boarding a moving train is dangerous as it could lead to a fatal accident. Your life is priceless. Please follow guidelines and stay safe,” Piyush Goyal said in his post in Hindi.
पनवेल, मुंबई में RPF सुरक्षा कर्मी की सतर्कता, और त्वरित एक्शन से एक दिव्यांग यात्री को ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया गया।
इस प्रकार चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने का प्रयास, आपके लिये घातक सिद्ध हो सकता है। आपका जीवन अमूल्य है, मेरा आग्रह है कि नियमों का पालन करें, व सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/dKZsL7Ph8e
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 6, 2021
The internet has lauded the RPF Cops’s efforts and asked the railway ministry to reward him. They have also urged people to share the video and make the cop famous.