Uttarakhand glacier burst: PM Modi monitoring situation

New Delhi, 7/2: Uttarakhand is in immense danger because of the glacier burst. In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation.

PM Modi said in a tweet,”

“I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand, prays for everyone’s safety.”

“Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] deployment, rescue work, and relief operations,”