Uttarakhand glacier burst: PM Modi monitoring situation

New Delhi, 7/2: Uttarakhand is in immense danger because of the glacier burst. In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation.
PM Modi said in a tweet,”
“I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand, prays for everyone’s safety.”
“Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] deployment, rescue work, and relief operations,”
Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021