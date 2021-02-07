Here’s what Tikait said about Bhindranwale’s flag during ‘Chakka Jam’

-
New Delhi, 7/2: The Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on February 6 said that the display of flag-bearing resemblance to Khalistani Bhindranwale was banned during three-hour-long ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday. He also said that he will talk to the locals regarding this matter.
Rakesh Tikait stated that the use of the flag was wrong and shouldn’t have been displayed during the three-hour-long Chakka Jam.
“We will talk (to the people there). If it is indeed the case, it is wrong. This should not be done. If something is banned, it should not be displayed,” Tikait told ANI.
A flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was spotted on a tractor in Ludhiana, Punjab, during the ‘chakka jam’.