Here’s what Tikait said about Bhindranwale’s flag during ‘Chakka Jam’

COVID-19 Updates World 106,395,814 World Confirmed: 106,395,814 Active: 25,875,467 Recovered: 78,198,621 Death: 2,321,726

USA 27,519,636 USA Confirmed: 27,519,636 Active: 9,777,591 Recovered: 17,268,517 Death: 473,528

India 10,827,314 India Confirmed: 10,827,314 Active: 149,681 Recovered: 10,522,601 Death: 155,032

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,967,281 Russia Confirmed: 3,967,281 Active: 434,410 Recovered: 3,456,210 Death: 76,661

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,284,999 Germany Confirmed: 2,284,999 Active: 193,801 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 7/2: The Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on February 6 said that the display of flag-bearing resemblance to Khalistani Bhindranwale was banned during three-hour-long ‘chakka jam’ on Saturday. He also said that he will talk to the locals regarding this matter.

Rakesh Tikait stated that the use of the flag was wrong and shouldn’t have been displayed during the three-hour-long Chakka Jam.

“We will talk (to the people there). If it is indeed the case, it is wrong. This should not be done. If something is banned, it should not be displayed,” Tikait told ANI.

A flag with a portrait resembling Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was spotted on a tractor in Ludhiana, Punjab, during the ‘chakka jam’.