କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୬୨୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୭ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୨ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୩ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 6th Feb, 2021
New Positive Cases: 72
In quarantine: 43
Local contacts: 29
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 10
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Balangir: 2
5. Boudh: 1
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 7, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୬୨୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୮୪୨ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୮୧୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
16. Puri: 3
17. Sambalpur: 2
18. Sundargarh: 14
New recoveries: 109
Cumulative tested: 7864557
Positive: 335620
Recovered: 332842
Active cases: 816
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 7, 2021