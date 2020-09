Lucknow, 8/9: Senior Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav died of the deadly Coronavirus. The 87-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on September 1 and breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Monday night.

SRS Yadav worked as an administrative officer till 1992 after that he joined Samajwadi Party.