Sensex and Nifty slumped down

Mumbai, 31/1: Sensex drops 190 points and Nifty ended below 12000 points after the Economic Survey suggested relaxing fiscal deficit target to revive growth.

ONGC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 5.80 percent, followed by PowerGrid, HCL Tech, TCS, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Tech Mahindra ended with gains.