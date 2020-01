New Delhi,31/1: The Patiala House Court approved the plea filed by death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case convicts. The Nirbhya convicts sought the stay on their execution on February 1.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana at Delhi’s Patiala court delivered the verdict today. The next date of execution is not announced .So till now, the death sentence has been postponed till further orders.