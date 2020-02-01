Sensex and Nifty slumps after Budget

Mumbai, 1/2: The Union budget has a negative impact on the share market. Sensex dropped 708 points to 40,015 in the afternoon trade; while NIFTY fell 220 pts to 11,741. This development happened after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented the union budget.

Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Zee Entertainment, and Bharat Petroleum were among the top companies whose share reduced more than 3%.On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Cipla, TCS, and Infosys were trading with marginal gains.

Earlier, before the presentation of the budget, the share market showed a marginal increase.