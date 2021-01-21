Serum Institute catches a Massive Fire in Pune

COVID-19 Updates World 97,388,314 World Confirmed: 97,388,314 Active: 25,354,103 Recovered: 69,948,686 Death: 2,085,525

USA 24,998,975 USA Confirmed: 24,998,975 Active: 9,614,365 Recovered: 14,968,716 Death: 415,894

India 10,611,719 India Confirmed: 10,611,719 Active: 193,107 Recovered: 10,265,706 Death: 152,906

Brazil 8,639,868 Brazil Confirmed: 8,639,868 Active: 862,353 Recovered: 7,564,622 Death: 212,893

Russia 3,655,839 Russia Confirmed: 3,655,839 Active: 533,789 Recovered: 3,054,218 Death: 67,832

UK 3,505,754 UK Confirmed: 3,505,754 Active: 1,840,945 Recovered: 1,571,519 Death: 93,290

Italy 2,414,166 Italy Confirmed: 2,414,166 Active: 523,553 Recovered: 1,806,932 Death: 83,681

Turkey 2,406,216 Turkey Confirmed: 2,406,216 Active: 97,810 Recovered: 2,283,919 Death: 24,487

Germany 2,090,161 Germany Confirmed: 2,090,161 Active: 298,065 Recovered: 1,741,800 Death: 50,296

Pakistan 527,146 Pakistan Confirmed: 527,146 Active: 35,293 Recovered: 480,696 Death: 11,157

China 88,701 China Confirmed: 88,701 Active: 1,598 Recovered: 82,468 Death: 4,635

Pune, 21/1: The Serum Institute of India caught a massive fire today at Pune. The under-construction building in the premise caught fire. It is unlikely to affect the production of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine.