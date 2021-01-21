Serum Institute catches a Massive Fire in Pune

-
World
97,388,314
-
USA
24,998,975
-
India
10,611,719
-
Brazil
8,639,868
-
Russia
3,655,839
-
UK
3,505,754
-
Italy
2,414,166
-
Turkey
2,406,216
-
Germany
2,090,161
-
Pakistan
527,146
-
China
88,701
Pune, 21/1: The Serum Institute of India caught a massive fire today at Pune. The under-construction building in the premise caught fire. It is unlikely to affect the production of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine.
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RnjnNj37ta
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021