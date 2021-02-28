Seven dead during Myanmar protests against coup

COVID-19 Updates World 114,515,704 World Confirmed: 114,515,704 Active: 21,941,614 Recovered: 90,034,345 Death: 2,539,745

Yangoon, 28/2: Myanmar police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least seven people were killed and several wounded, political and medical sources and media said.

The coup, which brought a halt to tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has drawn hundreds of thousands onto the streets and the condemnation of Western countries.

“Myanmar is like a battlefield,” the Buddhist-majority nation’s first Catholic cardinal, Charles Maung Bo, said on Twitter.

Catholics pray in public.

Photos by @MyanmarRva fb pic.twitter.com/ftQ9gJJc6p — Cardinal Charles Bo (@CardinalMaungBo) February 28, 2021

Police were out in force early and opened fire in different parts of the biggest city of Yangon after stun grenades, tear gas, and shots in the air failed to break up crowds. Soldiers also reinforced police.

Several wounded people were hauled away by fellow protesters, leaving bloody smears on pavements, media images showed. One man died after being brought to a hospital with a bullet in the chest, said a doctor who asked not to be identified.

A woman died of a suspected heart attack after police swooped to break up a Yangon teachers’ protest with stun grenades, her daughter and a colleague said.

Police also opened fire in Dawei in the south, killing three and wounding several, politician Kyaw Min Htike told Reuters from the town.

The Myanmar Now media outlet reported two people had been killed in a protest in the second city of Mandalay.

Police and the spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Police broke up protests in other towns, including Lashio in the northeast and Myeik in the deep south, residents and media said.