Prabhas and Shruti Haasan’s movie gets a release date. Know Details!

New Delhi, 28/2: Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar finally gets a release date. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. It is directed by ‘KGF’ fame Prashanth Neel.

Prabhas and Prashanth took to their social media pages and shared a new poster announcing the release date of the film.

Prabhas captioned the poster stating, “Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas! #Salaar14Apr22 @prashanthneel @shrutzhaasan @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @ravibasrur @bhuvanphotography @shivakumarart.”

While Prashanth wrote, “Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar On April 14, 2022. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all #Salaar14Apr22 @shrutzhaasan @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @ravibasrur @bhuvanphotography @shivakumarart.”