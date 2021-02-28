Prabhas and Shruti Haasan’s movie gets a release date. Know Details!

-
World
114,515,704
WorldConfirmed: 114,515,704Active: 21,941,614Recovered: 90,034,345Death: 2,539,745
-
USA
29,203,913
USAConfirmed: 29,203,913Active: 9,046,651Recovered: 19,632,572Death: 524,690
-
India
11,102,946
IndiaConfirmed: 11,102,946Active: 165,867Recovered: 10,779,954Death: 157,125
-
Brazil
10,517,232
BrazilConfirmed: 10,517,232Active: 876,529Recovered: 9,386,440Death: 254,263
-
Russia
4,246,079
RussiaConfirmed: 4,246,079Active: 348,160Recovered: 3,811,797Death: 86,122
-
UK
4,170,519
UKConfirmed: 4,170,519Active: 1,201,606Recovered: 2,846,208Death: 122,705
-
Italy
2,907,825
ItalyConfirmed: 2,907,825Active: 411,966Recovered: 2,398,352Death: 97,507
-
Turkey
2,693,164
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,693,164Active: 98,938Recovered: 2,565,723Death: 28,503
-
Germany
2,445,877
GermanyConfirmed: 2,445,877Active: 126,852Recovered: 2,248,400Death: 70,625
-
Pakistan
579,973
PakistanConfirmed: 579,973Active: 21,836Recovered: 545,277Death: 12,860
-
China
89,893
ChinaConfirmed: 89,893Active: 218Recovered: 85,039Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 28/2: Prabhas and Shruti Haasan starrer Salaar finally gets a release date. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 14, 2022. It is directed by ‘KGF’ fame Prashanth Neel.
Prabhas and Prashanth took to their social media pages and shared a new poster announcing the release date of the film.
Prabhas captioned the poster stating, “Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas! #Salaar14Apr22 @prashanthneel @shrutzhaasan @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @ravibasrur @bhuvanphotography @shivakumarart.”
While Prashanth wrote, “Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar On April 14, 2022. We can’t wait to celebrate with you all #Salaar14Apr22 @shrutzhaasan @vkiragandur @hombalefilms @ravibasrur @bhuvanphotography @shivakumarart.”
𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 Worldwide #Salaar On 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏𝟒, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 💥
We can't wait to celebrate with you all 🔥#Salaar14Apr22#Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 pic.twitter.com/BmWzzbOy1s
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 28, 2021