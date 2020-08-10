Shah Faesal quits politics , May rejoin government service

IAS turned Politician Jammu & Kashmir leader Shah Faesal quits active politics. In a statement, his party said,” Dr. Shah Faesal had informed State Executive Members that he is not in a position to continue with political activities and wants to be freed from the responsibilities of the organization”.

“Keeping in view this request, it was decided to accept his request so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses,”the statement added.

Shah Faesal topped the coveted Civil Service examination 2010.